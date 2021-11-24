Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

