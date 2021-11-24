Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.