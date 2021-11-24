uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,117. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
