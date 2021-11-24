uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,117. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

