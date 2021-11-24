UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,582 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 79,078 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $971.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

