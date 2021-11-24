UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

