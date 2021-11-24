UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $937,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SunCoke Energy worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 283,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Man Group plc raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $541.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.