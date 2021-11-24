UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

