UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $377,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 139.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,947 shares of company stock valued at $393,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

