UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

