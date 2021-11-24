U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of U.S. Gold worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

