Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWKS. William Blair began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TWKS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 372,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,361. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

