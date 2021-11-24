TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and $19,233.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

