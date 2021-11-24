Truist Securities Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $301.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $262.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

LLY traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.60. 20,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.35 and its 200 day moving average is $237.76. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,759.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

