Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,233,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,266,000 after purchasing an additional 878,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 14,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,021. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.