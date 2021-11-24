TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington Sells 460 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group stock opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

