TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 51.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

