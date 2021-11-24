Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

