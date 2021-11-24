Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Tri-Continental worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TY opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

