Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMICY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.33. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

