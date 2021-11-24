TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of TravelCenters of America worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

TA opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $834.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

