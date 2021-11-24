Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.71

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.91. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 372 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

