Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRZ. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TRZ opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$189.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.27.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.44) by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

