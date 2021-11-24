Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical volume of 338 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 565,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,079. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 561.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

