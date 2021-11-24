Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TOWN stock opened at GBX 142.06 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £75.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.66. Town Centre Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

