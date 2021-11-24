Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TPDKY remained flat at $$5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

