Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TLOU opened at GBX 3.23 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tlou Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

