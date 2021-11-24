Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.62

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.62 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.62.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500 in the last three months.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

