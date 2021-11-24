Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $833.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

