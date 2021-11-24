Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.
Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $833.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.74.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
