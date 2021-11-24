Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

