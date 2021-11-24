Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TITN stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
