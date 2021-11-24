Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

