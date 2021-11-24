Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

TWI stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

