Timberline Resources (TLRS) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 796 3509 3785 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Timberline Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.04 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.90

Timberline Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timberline Resources rivals beat Timberline Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.