thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.18) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.38 ($14.07).

FRA TKA opened at €10.60 ($12.05) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

