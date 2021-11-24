Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,610 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

