Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,480 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

ADM opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.