Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,778 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Tri-Continental worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $98,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 101.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $191,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TY opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

