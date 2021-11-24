Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.65 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cabot were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cabot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

