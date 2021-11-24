Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,580 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.