Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN stock opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

