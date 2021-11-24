Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

