Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 356.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.96.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $132.84 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

