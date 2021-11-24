Thomas E. Dalum Sells 9,658 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $540.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

