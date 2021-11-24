Thomas E. Dalum Sells 9,658 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $540.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.31.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
