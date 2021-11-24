TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MVEN opened at $0.64 on Monday. TheMaven has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
About TheMaven
