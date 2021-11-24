TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MVEN opened at $0.64 on Monday. TheMaven has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

