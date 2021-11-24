The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

