The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $67.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

