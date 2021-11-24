The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

