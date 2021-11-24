The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

