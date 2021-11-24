The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

