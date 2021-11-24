The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,158. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

