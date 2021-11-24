The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Sells $1,502,770.86 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.18. 207,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,993. The company has a market cap of $358.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

