The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

